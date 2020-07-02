Global  

Lin-Manuel Miranda Names His Favorite 'Hamilton' Moment From the Disney+ Production!

Just Jared Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Lin-Manuel Miranda was asked about his favorite moment from Disney+‘s filmed version of his musical Hamilton, which is premiering on the streaming service on Friday (July 3). “The way [director Thomas Kail] has framed Hamilton’s final monologue I find incredibly moving. It’s something I could never experience inside the thing,” Lin-Manuel said to Playbill about [...]
