Watch the 'Rewind' Moment from 'Hamilton,' One of the Coolest Parts of the Show! (Video)
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () One of the most iconic songs in the Broadway musical Hamilton is “Satisfied,” which is sung by Angelica Schuyler in the middle of the first act. The song is performed right after Hamilton marries Eliza Schuyler and it begins with Angelica giving a toast to the couple at their wedding. All of a sudden, a [...]
Experience the original Broadway Production of Hamilton, streaming exclusively on Disney+ on July 3.
“Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father...
The Schuyler sisters captivated us all in Hamilton with their empowering performance of their self-titled song. But just how well can the original Broadway cast remember the lyrics to the rest of the..