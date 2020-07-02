'The Kominsky Method' to End With Season 3 at Netflix

Global  

The Kominsky Method is coming back for one more season. Netflix announced on Thursday (July 2) that the series has been renewed for a third and final season. The Chuck Lorre half-hour comedy stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, and will return for a last season, although it’s not yet confirmed how many episodes Season [...]
