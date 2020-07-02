Global  

Kate Beckinsale Has This to Say When Asked Why She Dates 'Guys That Could Be Your Children'

Just Jared Thursday, 2 July 2020
Kate Beckinsale had a pretty funny response to a fan who asked why she dates younger men. If you don’t know, in the past, Kate, 46, has been linked to Pete Davidson, 26, Matt Rife, 24, and now, her current boyfriend Goody Grace, 23. “Why do you keep dating guys that could be your children?” [...]
