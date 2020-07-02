Kate Beckinsale Has This to Say When Asked Why She Dates 'Guys That Could Be Your Children'
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () Kate Beckinsale had a pretty funny response to a fan who asked why she dates younger men. If you don’t know, in the past, Kate, 46, has been linked to Pete Davidson, 26, Matt Rife, 24, and now, her current boyfriend Goody Grace, 23. “Why do you keep dating guys that could be your children?” [...]
Kate Mercury! Kate Beckinsale recreates ‘I Want To Break Free’ to celebrate Pride The star got creative when she recently celebrated Pride: she decided to dress up as Freddie Mercury, and recreated the iconic ‘I Want To Break Free’ music video. The star went all out: completing the look with...