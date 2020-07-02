Global  

Vanilla Ice Postpones Concert Amid Backlash & Rising Coronavirus Cases

Just Jared Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Vanilla Ice is holding off on that concert, after all. The 52-year-old entertainer revealed that he is postponing his much-criticized concert amid rising coronavirus cases, which prompted backlash earlier in the week. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanilla Ice “Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Austin, we’re gonna move the concert [...]
News video: Vanilla Ice Holding July 4th Concert In Texas Despite Rising Coronavirus Cases

Vanilla Ice Holding July 4th Concert In Texas Despite Rising Coronavirus Cases 00:54

 A loophole in COVID-19 restrictions in Texas allows for some concerts and entertainment events to be held before thousands of people and that is how performer Vanilla Ice is set to hold a July 4th concert in Austin. Katie Johnston reports.

