Vanilla Ice Postpones Concert Amid Backlash & Rising Coronavirus Cases

Thursday, 2 July 2020 () Vanilla Ice is holding off on that concert, after all. The 52-year-old entertainer revealed that he is postponing his much-criticized concert amid rising coronavirus cases, which prompted backlash earlier in the week. "Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Austin, we're gonna move the concert [...]
A loophole in COVID-19 restrictions in Texas allows for some concerts and entertainment events to be held before thousands of people and that is how performer Vanilla Ice is set to hold a July 4th concert in Austin. Katie Johnston reports.
The 'Ice Ice Baby' hitmaker was hoping to host an Independence Throwback Beach Party in Austin, Texas, which would have paid homage to the 90s. However, due to the spike in coronavirus cases, the gig..