David Foster's Daughters Have Just One Issue with His Wife Katharine McPhee!

Just Jared Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
David Foster‘s daughters are opening up about his marriage to Katharine McPhee, one year after the two stars tied the knot. Sara, 39, Erin, 37, and Jordan, 34, jokingly said that they have only one issue with Kat – how hot she is! “Our biggest issue with [Katharine] is how hot she is,” Erin told [...]
