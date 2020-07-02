Brie Larson Reveals the Full Story of her Famous Kardashian Met Gala Selfie While Playing 'Hot Ones' - Watch! (Video) Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Brie Larson is spilling while taking on the spice! The 30-year-old Captain Marvel actress made an appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones on Thursday (July 2) with Sean Evans. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brie Larson During the episode, Brie takes on a safer-at-home version of the spicy wing challenge with host [...] 👓 View full article

