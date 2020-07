The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph Details the 'Awful Few Months' She's Had Amid Split from Colton Underwood Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Cassie Randolph is opening up about the “awful few months” she’s had while going through a breakup with Colton Underwood. The couple met on Colton‘s season of The Bachelor and while they never got engaged, they were together for two years. Following the announcement of the breakup on May 29, Cassie deleted social media and [...] 👓 View full article