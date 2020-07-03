When Does 'Hamilton' Come Out On Disney+ & Who Stars In The Movie? Get The Details! Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Hamilton has been the talk of the town ever since it debuted on Broadway in 2015! Now, the hit musical is coming to Disney+ TOMORROW (July 3) with the show’s original Broadway cast. Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now, taking the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and creating [...] 👓 View full article

