Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

When Does 'Hamilton' Come Out On Disney+ & Who Stars In The Movie? Get The Details!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Hamilton has been the talk of the town ever since it debuted on Broadway in 2015! Now, the hit musical is coming to Disney+ TOMORROW (July 3) with the show’s original Broadway cast. Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now, taking the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and creating [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Hamilton' goes from Broadway to America's living rooms

'Hamilton' goes from Broadway to America's living rooms 02:23

 Five years after taking Broadway by storm with its multi-racial, hip-hop take on America's founding fathers, "Hamilton" arrives in millions of homes around the world on Friday as a film. Freddie Joyner has more.

Related videos from verified sources

‘Hamilton’ Now Streaming On Disney+; Cast Members, Fans Celebrating With Watch Party [Video]

‘Hamilton’ Now Streaming On Disney+; Cast Members, Fans Celebrating With Watch Party

The filmed version of Broadway sensation "Hamilton" began streaming Friday on Disney+, more than 15 months before its planned theatrical debut.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:40Published
'Hamilton' hits Disney+ today! [Video]

'Hamilton' hits Disney+ today!

Starting today, Hamilton will be available on Disney+. For those who wanted to see the production live here in Vegas, watching it on the streaming service is your best option since the show's run at..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
The Hamilton Cast Answers Hamilton Questions From Twitter [Video]

The Hamilton Cast Answers Hamilton Questions From Twitter

The cast of 'Hamilton' use the power of Twitter to answer the internet's burning questions about the now-ubiquitous Broadway show, 'Hamilton.' What were some of the best backstage moments? Would..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 23:33Published

Tweets about this

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @justjaredjr: Find out exactly when you can watch Hamilton on Disney+, as well as who stars in the movie! #Hamilfilm https://t.co/um2e2… 40 minutes ago

bi_bi_peepoo

PEE POO when does hamilton come out on disney plus 7 hours ago

TaraPrivate

tara barton leigh Okay but when does Hamilton come out in the UK or did I wake up early for no reason 😭😭😭 9 hours ago

catboynini

Nick when does the hamilton movie come out,,,,,, 12 hours ago

valewastaken

val ✨ @azranotfound when does hamilton come out 12 hours ago

lCECREAMSUNDAE

yanille ♦ BLM wait***when does hamilton come out 12 hours ago

heathergaye

Team Soyeon's Yellow Mic @deaniewink Sounds lush! Come over maybe 4pm Oooohh when does Hamilton start on Disney? 12 hours ago

ncitynako

나코 wait when does hamilton come out ?? 13 hours ago