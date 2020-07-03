|
Pulkit Samrat meditates with his dog, Kriti Kharbanda captures the moment
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda had a witty jibe when she caught her rumoured boyfriend Pulkit Samrat and his pet dog Drogo sleeping on the floor. Posting a picture on Instagram Stories of Pulkit and the dog dozing off on the floor, she wrote: "They meditate. I watch."
Kriti had recently shared a sun-kissed image of herself...
|
|
|
|
Advertisement
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this