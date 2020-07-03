Global  

Pulkit Samrat meditates with his dog, Kriti Kharbanda captures the moment

Mid-Day Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Pulkit Samrat meditates with his dog, Kriti Kharbanda captures the momentBollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda had a witty jibe when she caught her rumoured boyfriend Pulkit Samrat and his pet dog Drogo sleeping on the floor. Posting a picture on Instagram Stories of Pulkit and the dog dozing off on the floor, she wrote: "They meditate. I watch."

Kriti had recently shared a sun-kissed image of herself...
