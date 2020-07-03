Pulkit Samrat meditates with his dog, Kriti Kharbanda captures the moment Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda had a witty jibe when she caught her rumoured boyfriend Pulkit Samrat and his pet dog Drogo sleeping on the floor. Posting a picture on Instagram Stories of Pulkit and the dog dozing off on the floor, she wrote: "They meditate. I watch."



Kriti had recently shared a sun-kissed image of herself... Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda had a witty jibe when she caught her rumoured boyfriend Pulkit Samrat and his pet dog Drogo sleeping on the floor. Posting a picture on Instagram Stories of Pulkit and the dog dozing off on the floor, she wrote: "They meditate. I watch."Kriti had recently shared a sun-kissed image of herself 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Kriti watches Pulkitt and pet dog 'meditate' Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda had a witty jibe when she caught her rumoured boyfriend Pulkit Samrat and his pet dog Drogo sleeping on the floor.

IndiaTimes 2 days ago





Tweets about this