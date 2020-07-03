Global  

2 Chainz Shares Rare Footage Chilling W/ Kanye West, Big Sean, Desiigner, Travis Scott + Pusha T: “Too G.O.O.D To Be TRU”

SOHH Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
2 Chainz Shares Rare Footage Chilling W/ Kanye West, Big Sean, Desiigner, Travis Scott + Pusha T: “Too G.O.O.D To Be TRU”Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz might have low-key won Throwback Thursday. The hip-hop veteran went online to share some epic vintage footage hanging out with the biggest names in the rap game. Chainz x G.O.O.D On Thursday, Deuce went to Instagram with the priceless footage. The clip features him chilling with G.O.O.D Music’s Kanye West, Big […]

The post 2 Chainz Shares Rare Footage Chilling W/ Kanye West, Big Sean, Desiigner, Travis Scott + Pusha T: “Too G.O.O.D To Be TRU” appeared first on .
