Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jerry Maguire, Risky Business: 5 movies to watch on Tom Cruise's birthday

Mid-Day Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Jerry Maguire, Risky Business: 5 movies to watch on Tom Cruise's birthdayBelieve it or not, Tom Cruise has churned out some of the best blockbusters of the last 30 years. Only a few actors have the rare combination of talent and charisma that Cruise has. And on top of that, he's fiercely dedicated. One thing Cruise can't be faulted for is his work ethic. He broke his ankle leaping between buildings...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The Firm movie (1993) - Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Gene Hackman, Hal Holbrook

The Firm movie (1993) - Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Gene Hackman, Hal Holbrook 02:39

 The Firm movie trailer (1993) - Plot synopsis: Tom Cruise plays Mitch McDeere, a brilliant and ambitious Harvard Law grad. Driven by a fierce desire to bury his working-class past, Mitch joins a small, prosperous Memphis firm that affords Mitch and his wife (Jeanne Tripplehorn) an affluent lifestyle...

Related videos from verified sources

The Firm movie (1993) - Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Gene Hackman [Video]

The Firm movie (1993) - Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Gene Hackman

The Firm movie trailer (1993) - Plot synopsis: A young lawyer joins a prestigious law firm only to discover that it has a sinister dark side. Director: Sydney Pollack Writers: John Grisham, David..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:39Published
Lady Colin Campbell’s offer to Tom Cruise [Video]

Lady Colin Campbell’s offer to Tom Cruise

Lady Colin Campbell’s offer to Tom Cruise After recent reports that the 'Mission: Impossible' star is looking to buy a home in Sussex, veteran royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell has offered a..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:56Published
Stock For Cruise Lines Sell Off [Video]

Stock For Cruise Lines Sell Off

On Wednesday, Cruise line stocks tumbled. The fall came after Norwegian Cruise Lines announced it would be extending its suspension of cruise trips through September 30. Business Insider reports that..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:31Published

Tweets about this