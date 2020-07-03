Jerry Maguire, Risky Business: 5 movies to watch on Tom Cruise's birthday
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Believe it or not, Tom Cruise has churned out some of the best blockbusters of the last 30 years. Only a few actors have the rare combination of talent and charisma that Cruise has. And on top of that, he's fiercely dedicated. One thing Cruise can't be faulted for is his work ethic. He broke his ankle leaping between buildings...
The Firm movie trailer (1993) - Plot synopsis: Tom Cruise plays Mitch McDeere, a brilliant and ambitious Harvard Law grad. Driven by a fierce desire to bury his working-class past, Mitch joins a small, prosperous Memphis firm that affords Mitch and his wife (Jeanne Tripplehorn) an affluent lifestyle...
On Wednesday, Cruise line stocks tumbled. The fall came after Norwegian Cruise Lines announced it would be extending its suspension of cruise trips through September 30. Business Insider reports that..