Bella Hadid Wears a Mask & Bares Her Abs While Shopping in New York City
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Bella Hadid shows off her toned abs in a crop top while heading to the Aimé Leon Dore store on Thursday afternoon (July 2) in New York City. The 23-year-old model wore a cloth face covering to protect herself and others during her outing. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid Bella and [...]
