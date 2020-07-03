Global  
 

Bella Hadid Wears a Mask & Bares Her Abs While Shopping in New York City

Just Jared Friday, 3 July 2020
Bella Hadid shows off her toned abs in a crop top while heading to the Aimé Leon Dore store on Thursday afternoon (July 2) in New York City. The 23-year-old model wore a cloth face covering to protect herself and others during her outing. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid Bella and [...]
