'Hamilton' Soundtrack - Stream & Download the Full Broadway Cast Album!

Just Jared Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Now that the Hamilton film is on Disney+, fans will definitely be looking for the soundtrack! The original Broadway cast recording of Hamilton features composer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tony-winning actors Leslie Odom Jr., Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Daveed Diggs, as well as the rest of the incredible original cast. The Grammy-winning album has sold [...]
 The Schuyler sisters captivated us all in Hamilton with their empowering performance of their self-titled song. But just how well can the original Broadway cast remember the lyrics to the rest of the musical? To celebrate the Pulitzer Prize-winning show coming to Disney+ on July 3, we put Renée...

