Vanilla Ice Cancels July 4th Show Following Outcry

It was due to take place in Austin, Texas...



*Vanilla Ice* has cancelled a Texan show following a huge outcry.



The 90s pop-rap star was due to play a set in Austin, Texas on July 4th, with the venue using a loophole in Texan law to get the show off the ground.



A restaurant with an open air performance space, news of the show quickly went viral on social media - especially given the City Of Austin stepped in to (correctly) halt SXSW earlier in the year.



Following *a truly international outcry*, the set has been cancelled, with Vanilla Ice sharing a message to fans on social media.



He said...



"Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Austin we’re gonna move the concert to a better date. We were hoping for better Coronavirus numbers by July but Unfortunately the numbers have increased quite a bit so for the safety and health of everyone we’re going to stay home."



Check out the message below.







Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Austin we’re gonna move the concert to a better date. We were hoping for better Coronavirus numbers by July but Unfortunately the numbers have increased quite a bit so for the safety and health of everyone we’re going to stay home. pic.twitter.com/MWWfNWf3zd



— Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) July 2, 2020



