Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Megan Thee Stallion Is Rocking A New Head Top For Independence Day Weekend: “Gotta Switch Up My Hair Everyday”

SOHH Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion Is Rocking A New Head Top For Independence Day Weekend: “Gotta Switch Up My Hair Everyday”Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion is really styling on them. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to share some looks at herself donning a new hairstyle. Meg x New Look Heading in Friday, Stallion went to Instagram with some fresh shots at her fashion drip and new hairstyle. With Independence Day on deck, […]

The post Megan Thee Stallion Is Rocking A New Head Top For Independence Day Weekend: “Gotta Switch Up My Hair Everyday” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Some beaches are closing for Independence Day weekend

Some beaches are closing for Independence Day weekend 01:01

 Some beaches are closing down for July 4th weekend to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. COVID-19 cases continue to increase as Independence Day approaches.

Related videos from verified sources

Reporter Update: New Safety Measures In Allegheny County [Video]

Reporter Update: New Safety Measures In Allegheny County

Cases of coronavirus have spiked in Allegheny County this week so in-person dining and gatherings of 25 or more are again prohibited, this time for one week. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the details.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:31Published
Puppy watches fireworks on a laptop to prepare for Fourth of July festivities [Video]

Puppy watches fireworks on a laptop to prepare for Fourth of July festivities

Watch as this dog prepares for her Independence Day festivities by watching a firework display on a laptop.  Ellie, a rescue puppy, can't get enough of the colorful fireworks and doesn't seem..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published
Answering your questions: New York’s travel advisory [Video]

Answering your questions: New York’s travel advisory

Travel during COVID-19, many agree it has gotten complicated this summer as the 4th of July holiday weekend arrives and summer travel is in full swing.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:21Published

Tweets about this