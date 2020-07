Lolo: Saroj's teachings took me a long way Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late choreographer Saroj Khan with a throwback picture. She wrote, “Saroj ji cannot forget the endless hours learning dance and expression from you at Satyam hall.. Ur teachings took me a long way.. Rip #master #teacher #danceguru #sarojkhan” See picture here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this MG Dumasia Lolo: Saroj’s teachings took me a long way https://t.co/qjscoaLWcU 2 hours ago Bhojpuriyadhamaal Lolo: Saroj's teachings took me a long way https://t.co/MLENgtrICE https://t.co/eL7EQledKk 2 hours ago