Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meet May Simón Lifschitz, the Model and Actress from Netflix’s “Warrior Nun”

Earn The Necklace Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Warrior Nun is our latest guilty pleasure on Netflix and the stellar young cast has viewers enraptured. Among the talented young cast is May Simón Lifschitz, who plays Chanel. Lifschitz is most recognizable as a trans model and now she’s among the new generation of actors Netflix has brought us. The multi-hyphenate young talent is […]

The post Meet May Simón Lifschitz, the Model and Actress from Netflix’s “Warrior Nun” appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Warrior Nun on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]

Warrior Nun on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix fantasy series Warrior Nun Season 1, based on the comic series Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn. It stars Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Tristan Ulloa, Thekla..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:25Published
Warrior Nun Season 1 [Video]

Warrior Nun Season 1

Warrior Nun Season 1 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Caught in the middle of an ancient war between good and evil, a young girl wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable powers. Her search..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:36Published
Warrior Nun movie [Video]

Warrior Nun movie

Warrior Nun movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Caught in the middle of an ancient war between good and evil, a young girl wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable powers. Her search for..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:36Published

Tweets about this