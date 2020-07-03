Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How To Watch The ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular’ With Black Eyed Peas and More

Billboard.com Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
John Legend, The Black Eyed Peas, Lady A and more will perform during NBC's 44th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday (July 4).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: LifeMinute.tv - Published
News video: Where to See Fireworks This 4th of July

Where to See Fireworks This 4th of July 01:15

 Are your fireworks cancelled this year? Not to fear, NBC's 44th annual 'Macy's 4th of July Spectacular' has got you covered complete with performances by the Black Eyed Peas, the Killers, Lady A, John Legend, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hand Sanitiser May Make Fireworks More Dangerous on July 4th [Video]

Hand Sanitiser May Make Fireworks More Dangerous on July 4th

With the ongoing pandemic, many people have integrated alcohol-based hand sanitiser into their daily lives.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
13 Things To Do This Week | July 3-9 [Video]

13 Things To Do This Week | July 3-9

This week's 13 Things To Do This Week is all about the 4th of July. Fireworks and more. 13 Things.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:59Published
'Black is Beautiful' stout release a collaboration between brewers across the country [Video]

'Black is Beautiful' stout release a collaboration between brewers across the country

Marcus Baskerville, the founder and head brewer at Weathered Souls Brewing in San Antonio, Texas, is the brainchild behind the 'Black is Beautiful' stout release. Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee is..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:05Published

Related news from verified sources

John Legend, Black Eyed Peas & More Set for ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular’

 John Legend, The Black Eyed Peas, Lady A and more are set to take the stage during NBC's upcoming 44th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.
Billboard.com

'Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular' tap John Legend, Lady A, Tim McGraw and more for 2020 show

 NBC and the City of New York have come together to find a safe solution that will still allow Macy’s to light up the sky in celebration of the national...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this