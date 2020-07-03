How To Watch The ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular’ With Black Eyed Peas and More

John Legend, The Black Eyed Peas, Lady A and more are set to take the stage during NBC's upcoming 44th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.

'Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular' tap John Legend, Lady A, Tim McGraw and more for 2020 show NBC and the City of New York have come together to find a safe solution that will still allow Macy’s to light up the sky in celebration of the national...

FOXNews.com 5 days ago



