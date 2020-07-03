Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Staying Apart, Together: How to have a happy 4th of July, however you can

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
How to celebrate Independence Day safely, an activity for vacation-hungry kids and coping tips from readers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Happy Birthday, Tom Cruise!

Happy Birthday, Tom Cruise! 01:02

 Happy Birthday, Tom Cruise! Thomas Cruise Mapother IV was born on July 3, 1962, and turns 58. He was born in Syracuse, New York. The actor made his breakthrough with roles in Risky Business and Top Gun. He has gone on to become one of the highest paid actors. Cruise won a Golden Globe for his role in...

Related videos from verified sources

13 Things To Do This Week | July 3-9 [Video]

13 Things To Do This Week | July 3-9

This week's 13 Things To Do This Week is all about the 4th of July. Fireworks and more. 13 Things.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:59Published
Happy Birthday, Larry David! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Larry David!

Happy Birthday, Larry David! Lawrence Gene David was born July 2, 1947, and turns 73. The comedian was born in Brooklyn, New York. David went from stand-up to TV and worked on Fridays and Saturday..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Suzi Q movie clip - Happy Days [Video]

Suzi Q movie clip - Happy Days

Suzi Q movie clip - Happy Days Story of trailblazing American rock singer-songwriter Suzi Quatro, who helped redefine the role of women in rock 'n' roll when she broke out in 1973. Available virtually..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! Why the New York Mets pay him $1.19 million each July 1

 Every July 1 from 2011-2035, the New York Mets dole out $1.19 million to Bobby Bonilla, who hasn't played for them since 1999.
USATODAY.com

CBF Morning Run: What you need to know today and lightsaber battles in the garage

 Happy Wednesday morning, Columbus. And just like that, June is firmly behind us and July is stretched from here until, well, August. Hey, we've got an answer to...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

SustainVic

Sustainability Victoria RT @MWRRG: If you have any of these symptoms, you must get tested and stay home: - Fever, chills or sweats - Cough or sore throat - Shortn… 6 hours ago

MedicalWizard

Medical Wizard RT @VicGovAu: If you have any of these symptoms, however mild, get tested: 🔸Fever, chills or sweats 🔸Cough 🔸Sore throat 🔸Shortness of breat… 8 hours ago

MWRRG

Metropolitan Waste and Resource Recovery Group If you have any of these symptoms, you must get tested and stay home: - Fever, chills or sweats - Cough or sore th… https://t.co/XLC7giaSia 10 hours ago

capascary

a CUBE in the dark @SewerThot Yeah it is ffgff a lot. Tbh the place I'm staying at now...they still have their Friday evening get toge… https://t.co/E7lYTu8WeI 12 hours ago

VicGovAu

Victorian Government If you have any of these symptoms, however mild, get tested: 🔸Fever, chills or sweats 🔸Cough 🔸Sore throat 🔸Shortnes… https://t.co/jhOambgFlc 15 hours ago

justice_vic

Department of Justice and Community Safety It’s not over yet. If you have symptoms, even if mild, get tested and stay home: - Fever, chills or sweats - Cough… https://t.co/rVQHHH5Oeu 15 hours ago

mg4h

mg4h @amergina Thank you! In better times I'd have a party or go out with folks, but staying apart now means maybe we al… https://t.co/O9NWCyhu3o 16 hours ago

owainevans2011

Owain Evans Why are you risking your health and everyone else’s by not staying two metres apart just so you can have a meal tog… https://t.co/OGgG0Z4iXJ 18 hours ago