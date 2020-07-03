Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Floyd Mayweather Rethinks How Kings Treat Queens: “Men Sometimes Hold Women To A Much Higher Standard Than They Hold Themselves”

SOHH Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Floyd Mayweather Rethinks How Kings Treat Queens: “Men Sometimes Hold Women To A Much Higher Standard Than They Hold Themselves”Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. is out here sparking debates. The sports mogul went online this week to ask followers if they should reconsider how men treat and view women. Floyd x Women On Friday, Money Mayweather hit up Instagram to share thoughts about the treatment of females. Floyd asked his millions of followers to […]

The post Floyd Mayweather Rethinks How Kings Treat Queens: “Men Sometimes Hold Women To A Much Higher Standard Than They Hold Themselves” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Toyota staff sacked after apparently mocking George Floyd’s murder [Video]

Toyota staff sacked after apparently mocking George Floyd’s murder

Toyota has sacked two high ranking employees after a video was leaked of George Floyd's death apparently being mocked at their Indiana plant. Patrick Talley, a supervisor, was seen to kneel on a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published
Men's Health: Stopping suicidal thoughts [Video]

Men's Health: Stopping suicidal thoughts

In the last Wednesday of Men’s Health Month, we tackle suicide. While women have twice the rate of depression and anxiety disorders as men, men complete suicide at twice the rate of women. One reason..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:39Published
Your cat might be hurting your dating life [Video]

Your cat might be hurting your dating life

Men who own cats might be less likely to get dates, according to a new study...on how women perceive potential matches on apps like Tinder, Hinge and Bumble.The findings, published by researchers at..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:30Published

Tweets about this