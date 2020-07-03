Floyd Mayweather Rethinks How Kings Treat Queens: “Men Sometimes Hold Women To A Much Higher Standard Than They Hold Themselves”
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. is out here sparking debates. The sports mogul went online this week to ask followers if they should reconsider how men treat and view women. Floyd x Women On Friday, Money Mayweather hit up Instagram to share thoughts about the treatment of females. Floyd asked his millions of followers to […]
