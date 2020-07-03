Global  

Eric Trump Deletes Tweet of Bill Clinton With Ghislaine Maxwell After Twitter Buries Him With Photos of Her With His Father

Mediaite Friday, 3 July 2020
Eric Trump Deletes Tweet of Bill Clinton With Ghislaine Maxwell After Twitter Buries Him With Photos of Her With His FatherEric Trump tweeted, and then deleted, a photo of Bill Clinton with Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell, who also knew his father Donald Trump.
