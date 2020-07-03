Lea Michele Returns to Instagram, Posts Photo of Growing Baby Bump While Hiking
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Lea Michele has returned to Instagram after a month away from the social media app. The 33-year-old actress, who is pregnant with her first child, posted photos from her hike on Friday (July 3). Lea posted two photos of the scenery and another photo that showed off her growing baby bump. This is the first [...]
Tabloid reports claim Lea Michele's marriage is over.
Michele, the disgraced former star of Glee, is married businessman Zandy Reich.
She is also pregnant with the couples first child.
Michele has seen her career destroyed by allegations of racism, rudeness, transphobia, and diva behavior spanning...