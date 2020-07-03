Global  

'Hamilton' Co-Stars Anthony Ramos & Jasmine Cephas Jones Are a Real-Life Couple!

Just Jared Friday, 3 July 2020
Hamilton is now streaming on Disney+ and there’s a super cute behind-the-scenes love story that you might not know about! Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones, two of the original cast members in the show, are a real-life couple and they met while performing in the Broadway musical. Anthony originated the dual roles of John [...]
