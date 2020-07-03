'Hamilton' Co-Stars Anthony Ramos & Jasmine Cephas Jones Are a Real-Life Couple!
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Hamilton is now streaming on Disney+ and there’s a super cute behind-the-scenes love story that you might not know about! Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones, two of the original cast members in the show, are a real-life couple and they met while performing in the Broadway musical. Anthony originated the dual roles of John [...]
The cast of 'Hamilton' use the power of Twitter to answer the internet's burning questions about the now-ubiquitous Broadway show, 'Hamilton.' What were some of the best backstage moments? Would 'Hamilton' be different in 2020? Will there ever be a 'Hamilton 2'? How did the original cast come...
The Schuyler sisters captivated us all in Hamilton with their empowering performance of their self-titled song. But just how well can the original Broadway cast remember the lyrics to the rest of the..