Janelle Monae Speaks Out About Misogyny in Music: 'I Really Only Ever Wanna Hear Women Rapping'
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Janelle Monae is getting candid with her feelings about the music industry. The 34-year-old “Cold War” entertainer posted a series of messages on Twitter (July 3) expressing her frustration with misogyny in music. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Janelle Monae “I really only ever wanna hear women rapping . The amount of misogyny [...]
Outraged artists and activists took to social media on Thursday (June 4) to demand swift action after a video emerged of officers from the Buffalo Police Department shoving an unarmed 75-year-old man..