Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After Watching 'Hamilton,' Here Are More Broadway Shows You Can Stream at Home

Just Jared Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
After you watch Hamilton on Disney+ this weekend, there are plenty of other Broadway musicals that were filmed for viewing at home! We’ve gathered a list of all the Broadway shows that were filmed and are available on the major streaming services right now. The best place to watch them is BroadwayHD, a streaming service [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Hamilton' goes from Broadway to America's living rooms

'Hamilton' goes from Broadway to America's living rooms 02:23

 Five years after taking Broadway by storm with its multi-racial, hip-hop take on America's founding fathers, "Hamilton" arrives in millions of homes around the world on Friday as a film. Freddie Joyner has more.

Related videos from verified sources

The Hamilton Cast Answers Hamilton Questions From Twitter [Video]

The Hamilton Cast Answers Hamilton Questions From Twitter

The cast of 'Hamilton' use the power of Twitter to answer the internet's burning questions about the now-ubiquitous Broadway show, 'Hamilton.' What were some of the best backstage moments? Would..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 23:34Published
Hamilton Cast on how 'perfectly timed' the show continues to be [Video]

Hamilton Cast on how 'perfectly timed' the show continues to be

Daveed Diggs, from the original cast of Broadway musical Hamilton, says the show will be viewed through a different glass as it prepares to be made available virtually on Disney+ from July 3.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Ode to Passion movie [Video]

Ode to Passion movie

Ode to Passion movie trailer - Plot synopsis: ODE TO PASSION is a captivating film with a daring and unique approach; told in various styles of verse and song. 19 original songs ranging from classic..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:39Published

Tweets about this