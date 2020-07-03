Global  

Brie Larson Reveals All The Big Roles She Auditioned For & Lost Out On

Just Jared Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Brie Larson is looking back on all the major roles that she could have had. In a video on her new YouTube channel, the 30-year-old Oscar winner opened up about the famous roles she had auditioned for but didn’t end up getting – including ones in Star Wars and The Hunger Games. “I auditioned for [...]
 (CNN) Before she was "Captain Marvel," Brie Larson says she missed out on some big movies. She auditioned but was not cast for a role in a "Star Wars" movie, along with starring roles in "The Hunger Games" and "Terminator: Genisys," she revealed on her new YouTube channel on Thursday. It was so great...

