Brie Larson Reveals All The Big Roles She Auditioned For & Lost Out On



Tweets about this Juan Ochho Brie Larson reveals some major roles she lost out on https://t.co/bUPovhfgr5 46 minutes ago JustJared.com Did you know that Brie Larson auditioned for major roles in "Star Wars" and "The Hunger Games"? She's now opening… https://t.co/ss4k6RLbQP 53 minutes ago AG RT @people: Brie Larson Reveals the Major Roles She Auditioned for But Lost to Other Actresses​ https://t.co/amswN3pZiW 1 hour ago Moved Brie Larson reveals the roles she lost out on https://t.co/xQd9bnTjY8 1 hour ago Mazi Urchmann Brie Larson reveals some major roles she lost out on 1 hour ago jlf Brie Larson reveals some major roles she lost out on - CNN yeah to bad that’s life I have lost many roles it’s just… https://t.co/UC740cpZ81 2 hours ago Şermin Kızık @null Brie Larson reveals some major roles she lost out on Before she was "Captain Mar https://t.co/TJEejgp4b1 2 hours ago barry allen @null Brie Larson reveals some major roles she lost out on Before she was "Captain Mar https://t.co/1T7QnprZYr 2 hours ago