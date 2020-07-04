NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Pulls Out of Weekend Race After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Jimmie Johnson will not be racing as planned this weekend after he tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. The 44-year-old driver, who is a seven time champion, is the first person from NASCAR to test positive for the virus. “My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates,” Jimmie shared [...]
Orange County health officials reported an additional 713 coronavirus cases and six more virus-related deaths on Friday. Most of the county's coastal cities are preparing to close beaches for July 4th..
Harrah's Laughlin says seven of its team members have tested positive for COVID-19 since reopening on June 4. No employees have died because of the illness, and the property has followed its COVID-19..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24Published