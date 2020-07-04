Global  

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Pulls Out of Weekend Race After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Just Jared Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Jimmie Johnson will not be racing as planned this weekend after he tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. The 44-year-old driver, who is a seven time champion, is the first person from NASCAR to test positive for the virus. “My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates,” Jimmie shared [...]
