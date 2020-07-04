Global  

Hamilton's Phillipa Soo Explains Her Gasp at the End of the Show

Just Jared Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Phillipa Soo plays the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in the filmed version of Hamilton and she’s opening up about her character’s big moment in the final seconds of the show. SPOILER ALERT – Hamilton ends with the song “Who Live, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story,” in which Eliza explains how she is working [...]
