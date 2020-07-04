Hamilton's Phillipa Soo Explains Her Gasp at the End of the Show

Video credit: POPSUGAR - Published 2 days ago Play Along With the Schuyler Sisters as They Sing and Try to Finish the Hamilton Lyric 05:01 The Schuyler sisters captivated us all in Hamilton with their empowering performance of their self-titled song. But just how well can the original Broadway cast remember the lyrics to the rest of the musical? To celebrate the Pulitzer Prize-winning show coming to Disney+ on July 3, we put Renée...