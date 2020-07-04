Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda Explains Why Some Actors Play Two Roles (aka Double Casting)
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Lin-Manuel Miranda is opening up about the decision to have some actors in Hamilton play two different characters. Four actors play dual roles in the musical: Tony winner Daveed Diggs takes on the roles of Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson, Anthony Ramos plays John Laurens / Philip Hamilton, Jasmine Cephas Jones plays Peggy Schuyler [...]
Five years after taking Broadway by storm with its multi-racial, hip-hop take on America's founding fathers, "Hamilton" arrives in millions of homes around the world on Friday as a film. Freddie Joyner..