Bollywood: These posts went viral this week

Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Just when the entertainment industry was recovering from the blow of losing one star, Bollywood lost another veteran this week. Ace choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last early on Friday morning, leaving behind a trail of iconic dance numbers. Naturally, celebrities from all over poured in their condolence messages and fond memories of their beloved ‘Masterji’. But before that, during the week, other posts that broke the internet included several throwback clips of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, another throwback video shared by Nora Fatehi after which she was cast for ‘Dilbar’ and Bhumi Pednekar and Malaika Arora’s posts. Let’s have a look:
Abhishek Bahchcan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated 20 years in Bollywood as their debut film Refugee released in 2000 marked its anniversary. Both actors showed their gratitude towards their fans and followers with their posts. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn made a big announcement about his next...
Bringing to you the most viral posts from Bollywood celebrities this week. Right from Karan Johar revealing the news of his household helps testing positive from coronavirus to Deepika Padukone sharing..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:11Published