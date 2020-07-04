Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bollywood: These posts went viral this week

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Just when the entertainment industry was recovering from the blow of losing one star, Bollywood lost another veteran this week. Ace choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last early on Friday morning, leaving behind a trail of iconic dance numbers. Naturally, celebrities from all over poured in their condolence messages and fond memories of their beloved ‘Masterji’. But before that, during the week, other posts that broke the internet included several throwback clips of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, another throwback video shared by Nora Fatehi after which she was cast for ‘Dilbar’ and Bhumi Pednekar and Malaika Arora’s posts. Let’s have a look:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Viral Posts This Week: Kareena-Abhishek Celebrate 20 Years In Bollywood

Viral Posts This Week: Kareena-Abhishek Celebrate 20 Years In Bollywood 02:33

 Abhishek Bahchcan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated 20 years in Bollywood as their debut film Refugee released in 2000 marked its anniversary. Both actors showed their gratitude towards their fans and followers with their posts. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn made a big announcement about his next...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Viral PostViral This Week: Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Mukesh Bhatt, Sonakshi Quits Twitter [Video]

Viral PostViral This Week: Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Mukesh Bhatt, Sonakshi Quits Twitter

The week after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was big on the investigation related to his depression and also restarted the nepotism debate in Bollywood. Actress Kangana Ranaut who was enraged by some..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:23Published
Viral This Week: Deepika Padukone Has Saved Ranveer Singh’s Number As Handsome [Video]

Viral This Week: Deepika Padukone Has Saved Ranveer Singh’s Number As Handsome

Bringing to you the most viral posts from Bollywood celebrities this week. Right from Karan Johar revealing the news of his household helps testing positive from coronavirus to Deepika Padukone sharing..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published

Tweets about this