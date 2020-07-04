Meet Alba Baptista, the Star of Netflix's 'Warrior Nun' Series!
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Alba Baptista might not be a name you know yet, but she’s bound to become a big star thanks to her brand new Netflix series Warrior Nun! The series was released on the streaming service on July 2 and it’s already climbing the charts as one of Netflix’s most watched shows. Warrior Nun revolves around [...]
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix fantasy series Warrior Nun Season 1, based on the comic series Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn. It stars Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Tristan Ulloa, Thekla..
