Meet Alba Baptista, the Star of Netflix's 'Warrior Nun' Series!

Just Jared Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Alba Baptista might not be a name you know yet, but she’s bound to become a big star thanks to her brand new Netflix series Warrior Nun! The series was released on the streaming service on July 2 and it’s already climbing the charts as one of Netflix’s most watched shows. Warrior Nun revolves around [...]
