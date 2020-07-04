Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Josh Gad Reveals 'The Book of Mormon' Was Filmed with the Original Broadway Cast

Just Jared Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Josh Gad has some good news for fans of Broadway who might want to see more shows at home, just like Hamilton. The Tony-nominated actor has revealed that The Book of Mormon was filmed with the original Broadway cast, though he has never watched the footage. “A lot of people are asking me and yes, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Ode to Passion movie

Ode to Passion movie 01:39

 Ode to Passion movie trailer - Plot synopsis: ODE TO PASSION is a captivating film with a daring and unique approach; told in various styles of verse and song. 19 original songs ranging from classic 80’s rock ballads to modern-day pop hits push the narrative forward. A fresh mix of up-and-coming...

Related videos from verified sources

The Hamilton Cast Answers Hamilton Questions From Twitter [Video]

The Hamilton Cast Answers Hamilton Questions From Twitter

The cast of 'Hamilton' use the power of Twitter to answer the internet's burning questions about the now-ubiquitous Broadway show, 'Hamilton.' What were some of the best backstage moments? Would..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 23:33Published
Hamilton Cast on how 'perfectly timed' the show continues to be [Video]

Hamilton Cast on how 'perfectly timed' the show continues to be

Daveed Diggs, from the original cast of Broadway musical Hamilton, says the show will be viewed through a different glass as it prepares to be made available virtually on Disney+ from July 3.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Steven Brault Teams Up With Broadway Stars [Video]

Steven Brault Teams Up With Broadway Stars

The Pirates pitcher joined with the cast of the Broadway show "Hadestown" for a rendition of "Take Me Out To The Ball Game."

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:22Published

Tweets about this

Jonpaul015

Jonpaul RT @JustJared: .@joshgad is giving some hope to fans who want to see his performance in Broadway's #TheBookOfMormon! https://t.co/lmMp18orPU 52 minutes ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Josh Gad Reveals 'The Book of Mormon' Was Filmed with the Original Broadway Cast 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com .@joshgad is giving some hope to fans who want to see his performance in Broadway's #TheBookOfMormon! https://t.co/lmMp18orPU 1 hour ago

x_enters

X-Entertainments Josh Gad Reveals Which Celebrity Made Him Forget His Lines During 'Book of Mormon' on Broadway! - Just Jared https://t.co/KFIOyM0MOj 5 days ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: "The next time you’re out there in a dark theatre with a bunch of people onstage performing for you, I would ask for a little… 5 days ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: .@joshgad has named the one person who threw him off his game while performing #BookofMormon https://t.co/soc2kJ58dt https://… 5 days ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Josh Gad finally reveals which star threw him off on stage during #BookOfMormon on Broadway... https://t.co/QPNMNnYoX4 5 days ago

ETCanada

ET Canada "The next time you’re out there in a dark theatre with a bunch of people onstage performing for you, I would ask fo… https://t.co/tHql1HzJ4W 5 days ago