Trump Calls Out ‘Cancel Culture’ and Its ‘Merciless Campaign to Wipe Out Our History’ in Politicized Attack on the Left at Independence Day Celebration

President Donald Trump was expected to rail against a "left wing mob" for seeking to "tear down" U.S. history at a celebration with thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore on Friday, shrugging off concerns about social distancing during a pandemic.
This Day in History: American Colonies Declare Independence July 4, 1776 The Declaration of Independence was adopted in Philadelphia during the first Continental Congress. 12 colonies would ratify the..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03Published