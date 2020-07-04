Allu Arjun 'bows down' to his 1st choreographer Saroj Khan Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It is not just Bollywood who was a huge fanbase for Saroj Khan. Even in the South, the actress and her work has been appreciated by many actors. The Telugu superstar star Allu Arjun, while remembering his "1st choreographer" Saroj Khan, has described her as a precious and irreplaceable jewel in Indian cinema. Khan had... 👓 View full article

