Allu Arjun 'bows down' to his 1st choreographer Saroj Khan
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () It is not just Bollywood who was a huge fanbase for Saroj Khan. Even in the South, the actress and her work has been appreciated by many actors. The Telugu superstar star Allu Arjun, while remembering his "1st choreographer" Saroj Khan, has described her as a precious and irreplaceable jewel in Indian cinema. Khan had...
Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Farah Khan took to social media to mourn the death of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away following a massive heart attack here on Friday morning.