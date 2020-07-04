Global  
 

Allu Arjun 'bows down' to his 1st choreographer Saroj Khan

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
It is not just Bollywood who was a huge fanbase for Saroj Khan. Even in the South, the actress and her work has been appreciated by many actors. The Telugu superstar star Allu Arjun, while remembering his "1st choreographer" Saroj Khan, has described her as a precious and irreplaceable jewel in Indian cinema. Khan had...
Video credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Choreographer Saroj Khan passes away after cardiac arrest at 71

Choreographer Saroj Khan passes away after cardiac arrest at 71 01:54

 Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Farah Khan took to social media to mourn the death of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away following a massive heart attack here on Friday morning.

