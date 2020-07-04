Donald Trump Jr's Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive for Coronavirus Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr, has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. According to the New York Times, the former Fox News host’s test was positive on Friday (July 3). In a statement, campaign aide Sergio Gor said that “after testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure. She’s [...] 👓 View full article

