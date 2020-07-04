Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Jr's Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Just Jared Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr, has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. According to the New York Times, the former Fox News host’s test was positive on Friday (July 3). In a statement, campaign aide Sergio Gor said that “after testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure. She’s [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:26

 Guilfoyle tested positive just before a Trump campaign event.

Related videos from verified sources

'Plague from China should have never happened': Trump on Covid outbreak [Video]

'Plague from China should have never happened': Trump on Covid outbreak

US President Donald Trump once again attacked Beijing over Covid outbreak. "The 'plague from China' should have never happened. We had just signed a trade deal, the ink wasn't even dry," he said. Trump..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:19Published
Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy [Video]

Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy

[NFA] President Donald Trump will begin his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to Mount Rushmore on Friday despite concerns about gathering a large crowd during the novel coronavirus pandemic and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
President Trump Says Despite Rising Coronavirus Numbers, The Country Is Coming Back [Video]

President Trump Says Despite Rising Coronavirus Numbers, The Country Is Coming Back

Natalie Brand reports Trump is headed to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota to kick off the July 4th holiday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend coronavirus positive

 The girlfriend of President Donald Trump's eldest son has tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. media reported Friday. Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News...
Japan Today

Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tests positive for coronavirus, reports say

 Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports.
Independent

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus More Trump Jr., 42, and Guilfoyle, 51, will be driving home rather than getting on a flight, a source said. Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, serves as the...
WorldNews


Tweets about this