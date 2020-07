Related videos from verified sources Watch: Indian Air Force develops locust control system for Mi-17 helicopters



Indian Air Force has modified two Mi-17 helicopters to spray pesticide to deal with locust attack. It developed a pesticide spraying tool - the Airborne Locust Control System. The Chandigarh Base.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:36 Published 1 day ago PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh amid border tension with China



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 made a surprise visit to Ladakh. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 1 day ago Watch: Indian Air Force develops Mi-17 helicopters for tackling locusts attack



The Indian Air Force has successfully designed and developed an Airborne Locust Control System on Mi-17 helicopters for tackling the locusts attack. The machine developed by the Air Force can help in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this