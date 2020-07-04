Global  

Pop Smoke Currently Occupies The Entire Top 15 Apple Music Singles Chart

SOHH Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
The world is here for Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon. Late New York rapper Pop Smoke‘s new album is reportedly doing big numbers on the Apple Music singles chart. Pop x Apple In less than 24 hours, Smoke’s new release has the entire Top 15 on the Apple Music chart on lock. […]

The post Pop Smoke Currently Occupies The Entire Top 15 Apple Music Singles Chart appeared first on .

Video credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published
News video: Pop Smoke’s posthumous album is a work of art, thanks to 50 Cent

Pop Smoke’s posthumous album is a work of art, thanks to 50 Cent 02:18

 50 Cent made sure that the rapper tragically killed five months ago came out with a final work of perfection.

