Pop Smoke Currently Occupies The Entire Top 15 Apple Music Singles Chart
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () The world is here for Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon. Late New York rapper Pop Smoke‘s new album is reportedly doing big numbers on the Apple Music singles chart. Pop x Apple In less than 24 hours, Smoke’s new release has the entire Top 15 on the Apple Music chart on lock. […]
