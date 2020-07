Ajay Devgn's Maidaan to release in theatres on August 13 next year Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

The Ajay Devgn-starrer sports drama "Maidaan" has been confirmed for a theatrical release on August 13, 2021. "2021 Independence week. An untold story that will make every Indian proud. 13th August mark the date. #Maidaan2021," Ajay tweeted.





2021 Independence week. An untold story...

