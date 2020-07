Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally



President Donald Trump on Friday railed against "angry mobs" that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:18 Published 11 hours ago

Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever'



President Donald Trump was expected to rail against a "left wing mob" for seeking to "tear down" U.S. history at a celebration with thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore on Friday (July 3),.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published 13 hours ago