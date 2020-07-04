Talulah Riley Slams Rumors She Was Set Up with Ex-Husband Elon Musk by Ghislaine Maxwell
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Talulah Riley is speaking out about the rumors surrounding her relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell. The 34-year-old actress, and ex-wife of Elon Musk, shared a statement on Twitter, slamming rumors that she knew Jeffrey Epstein‘s alleged accomplice after a photo of Elon and Ghislaine started circulating online. “To my knowledge, I have never met Ghislaine Maxwell,” [...]
