Morgan Stewart Is Engaged to Jordan McGraw! See Her Diamond Ring Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Sparks are flying this Fourth of July weekend! E! News can confirm our very own Morgan Stewart is engaged to Jordan McGraw. "Fireworks," the Nightly Pop and Daily Pop... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this