Kayne West Announces His Bid For The Presidency Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Kayne West announced that he is running for the presidency of the United States on the 244th anniversary of the nation’s Independence. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION,” West […] Kayne West announced that he is running for the presidency of the United States on the 244th anniversary of the nation’s Independence. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION,” West […] 👓 View full article

