|
Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Plan to Run for President in 2020
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian is speaking out following her husband Kanye West‘s surprise announcement that he is going to run for President of the United States in the upcoming 2020 election. Shortly after Kanye tweeted about his plans to run for president, Kim retweeted the post and simply added an American flag emoji as her only comment. [...]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this