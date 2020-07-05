Global  

Brad Pitt Talked About the Benefits of Face Masks in September 2019 - Watch Now!

Just Jared Sunday, 5 July 2020
While tons of celebrities are speaking out about face masks right now during the pandemic, Brad Pitt actually was talking about the benefits of face masks last year! The 56-year-old actor was in Tokyo, Japan in September 2019 to promote his movie Ad Astra and he commented on how someone in the audience was wearing [...]
