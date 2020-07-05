Morgan Stewart Is Engaged to Singer Jordan McGraw - See Her Ring! Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Morgan Stewart is engaged! The 31-year-old star of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills is set to marry “Met at a Party” singer Jordan McGraw. Morgan announced her engagement to Jordan on Saturday (July 4) by posting a photo of herself wearing a one-piece swimsuit with the massive diamond ring on her finger. She captioned the [...] 👓 View full article

