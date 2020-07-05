Global  
 

Anupam Kher reminisces shooting with Amitabh Bachchan for 'Hum' with this throwback photo

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Saturday reminisced the days from shooting of his film 'Hum' with a throwback picture from the sets featuring him, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and director Mukul Anand. Kher took to Instagram to post the gem from old times sent to him by one of his make-up men.

The 65-year-old actor complimented the...
