Anupam Kher reminisces shooting with Amitabh Bachchan for 'Hum' with this throwback photo
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Saturday reminisced the days from shooting of his film 'Hum' with a throwback picture from the sets featuring him, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and director Mukul Anand. Kher took to Instagram to post the gem from old times sent to him by one of his make-up men.
