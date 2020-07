You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bhumi Pednekar slays weekend with no makeup look glow



A new picture of Bhumi Pednekar has the actress in a no-makeup look, and fans cannot help gushing. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:44 Published 1 week ago Harry Styles Has Pink Manicure, 'Watermelon Sugar’ Video



While our summer may look a little different compared to past warm-weather seasons due to the novel coronavirus, Harry Styles would like to take you to a hot-day paradise in his latest music video,.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published on May 19, 2020 Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber Top Hot 100, Katy Perry's TV Debut of "Daisies" and More | Billboard News



Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Katy Perry debuts "Daisies" on the night an 'Idol' winner is crowned and new releases from Harry Styles and Taylor Swift. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:14 Published on May 19, 2020

Tweets about this