Jordyn Woods Takes Her Summer Goals To The Pool: “How Many Days Has It Been Since Juneteenth?”
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Vixen Jordyn Woods is cooling off this holiday weekend. The curvy entertainer went online to share a shot of herself embracing the summer heat by enjoying her pool. Jordyn x Pool Heading into Sunday, Woods went to her Instagram page with a must-like shot. The pic features her donning a one-piece swimsuit, shades and plenty […]
