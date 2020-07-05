Look: India Love Isn’t Ready To Stop Celebration In New All-Black Pic – “Juneteenth Continuation Day”
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () Vixen India Love is all about the Juneteenth vibes. The hip-hop model went online this weekend to share a new pic of herself embracing her beauty rocking all-black everything. Look and comment below! “Juneteenth continuation Day🖤 🏁” -India Love’s Instagram
The post Look: India Love Isn’t Ready To Stop Celebration In New All-Black Pic – “Juneteenth Continuation Day” appeared first on .
In another display of bonhomie ahead of US presidential polls, US President Donald Trump has said that America loves India as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting him on the occasion of the 244th Independence Day of the United States. The Fourth of July -- also known as Independence...
No respite from the Coronavirus Pandemic raging in India which is world's 4TH worst hit. India's COVID-19 tally touched 6,48,315 with the biggest single-day increase of 22,771 cases as per the latest..
President Ram Nath Kovind on July 04 addressed the nation on the occasion of Asadha Poornima in Delhi. He said, "India is proud of being the land of the origin of the Dhamma. It was from India that it..